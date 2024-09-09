Horizen Price Hits $8.09 (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $8.09 or 0.00014738 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $124.69 million and $6.33 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Horizen has traded 14% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00050016 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00037777 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000299 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,411,062 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

