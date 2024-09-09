Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Sells 373 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in CVS Health by 573.2% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First Community Trust NA lifted its stake in CVS Health by 116.2% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Barclays reduced their price target on CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.48.

CVS opened at $57.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

