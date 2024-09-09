Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Sells 2,064 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.5% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG opened at $175.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.72. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $177.04. The company has a market cap of $414.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PG. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Dbs Bank cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.79.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

