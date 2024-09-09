Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Raises Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up about 2.4% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. owned about 0.08% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $6,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 10,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 6,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

FNDA opened at $56.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $44.85 and a 1 year high of $61.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.92.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.