Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $127.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.57. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.12 and a 52 week high of $163.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

