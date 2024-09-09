Hooked Protocol Price Hits $0.40 on Top Exchanges (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. Hooked Protocol has a market capitalization of $75.16 million and approximately $7.23 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hooked Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000732 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,666,666 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 182,894,253.075739 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.39587997 USD and is up 1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $5,801,141.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hooked Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

