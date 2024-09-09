holoride One Day Volume Hits $21,904.28 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. holoride has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $21,904.28 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One holoride token can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,279.59 or 0.04149843 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00042627 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006993 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00011940 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00013595 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00007171 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002071 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,841,149 tokens. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,841,149 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00197058 USD and is up 1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $16,051.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.