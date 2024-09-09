HIVE Digital Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Shares Up 4%

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.69 and last traded at C$3.67. Approximately 13,742 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 633,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.53.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.24. The firm has a market cap of C$446.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 4.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.36.
HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.
