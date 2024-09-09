Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Given New GBX 1,050 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
HFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,105 ($14.53) price target on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HFG
Hilton Food Group Stock Performance
Hilton Food Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.60 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,000.00%.
Hilton Food Group Company Profile
Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hilton Food Group
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- GE Vernova’s Rally Could Continue as Wind Business Gains Ground
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- DraftKings vs. DoubleDown: Growth in the Online Gambling Boom
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Join UiPath’s AI Surge and Catch the Coming Stock Price Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.