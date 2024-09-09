Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Given New GBX 1,050 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

HFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,105 ($14.53) price target on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Hilton Food Group Stock Performance

Hilton Food Group Cuts Dividend

Hilton Food Group stock opened at GBX 901 ($11.85) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 928.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 896.31. Hilton Food Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 634.03 ($8.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 996 ($13.10). The company has a market capitalization of £807.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,250.00, a PEG ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.60 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,000.00%.

Hilton Food Group Company Profile

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls.

