Hedera (HBAR) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.85 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last week, Hedera has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and approximately $22.09 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00042333 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006899 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00013561 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,962,615,236 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 36,962,511,068.85332 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04919665 USD and is up 3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 280 active market(s) with $20,842,741.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

