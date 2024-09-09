Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) and Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) Critical Analysis

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) and Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Healthcare Triangle has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Realities has a beta of 3.26, indicating that its stock price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Healthcare Triangle shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of Creative Realities shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Healthcare Triangle shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Creative Realities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Triangle -48.54% -773.20% -113.85% Creative Realities -2.40% 0.23% 0.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Healthcare Triangle and Creative Realities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Healthcare Triangle and Creative Realities, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Triangle 0 0 0 0 N/A Creative Realities 0 0 1 0 3.00

Creative Realities has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 129.36%. Given Creative Realities’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Creative Realities is more favorable than Healthcare Triangle.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Healthcare Triangle and Creative Realities’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Triangle $21.93 million 0.18 -$12.34 million ($2.56) -0.27 Creative Realities $45.17 million 1.01 -$2.94 million ($0.21) -20.76

Creative Realities has higher revenue and earnings than Healthcare Triangle. Creative Realities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthcare Triangle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Creative Realities beats Healthcare Triangle on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthcare Triangle

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Triangle, Inc., a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services for the electronic health record, and healthcare and life sciences industry. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and accelerate their digital transformation. The company's software platforms include CloudEz, an enterprise multi-cloud transformation and management platform that enables customers to manage their cloud infrastructure in private, hybrid, and public cloud infrastructures; and DataEz, a cloud-based data analytics and data science platform for the data analytics and data science requirements of life sciences/pharmaceutical and healthcare provider organizations. It also provides Readabl.AI, a Software-as-a-Service solution that uses public cloud artificial intelligence and machine learning to recognize and extract healthcare information from documents, faxes, and narrative reports. In addition, the company offers cloud IT services; and healthcare IT services, such as electronic health records and software implementation, optimization, and extension to community partners, as well as application managed services, and backup and disaster recovery on public cloud. It primarily serves healthcare delivery organizations, healthcare insurance companies, pharmaceutical and life sciences, biotech companies, and medical device manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Pleasanton, California. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of SecureKloud Technologies, Inc.

About Creative Realities

(Get Free Report)

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital signage and media solutions to enhance communications in a wide-ranging variety of out-of-home environments. The company's solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides hardware system design/engineering, hardware installation, content development, content scheduling, post-deployment network and field support, and media sales, as well as media management and distribution software platforms and networks; device and product management; and customized software service layers, systems, experiences, workflows, and integrated solutions. The company sells its solutions to the automotive, retail, digital out of home comprising advertising networks and retail media networks, foodservice/quick-serve restaurants, financial services, gaming, and sports and entertainment venues. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

