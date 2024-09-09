Head to Head Survey: Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) & VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT)

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) and VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.7% of Elevation Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Elevation Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of VectivBio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Elevation Oncology alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Elevation Oncology and VectivBio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elevation Oncology N/A -57.97% -38.49% VectivBio N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elevation Oncology 0 0 5 0 3.00 VectivBio 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Elevation Oncology and VectivBio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Elevation Oncology presently has a consensus price target of $7.80, suggesting a potential upside of 1,148.00%. Given Elevation Oncology’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Elevation Oncology is more favorable than VectivBio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Elevation Oncology and VectivBio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elevation Oncology N/A N/A -$45.70 million ($1.04) -0.60 VectivBio $27.34 million N/A -$93.74 million N/A N/A

Elevation Oncology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VectivBio.

About Elevation Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Elevation Oncology, Inc., an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target. Its EO-3021 selectively delivers a cytotoxic payload directly to cancer cells expressing Claudin 18.2. Elevation Oncology, Inc. has a license agreement with CSPC Megalith Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize EO-3021. The company was formerly known as 14ner Oncology, Inc. and changed its name to Elevation Oncology, Inc. in February 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About VectivBio

(Get Free Report)

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy. The company is also developing apraglutide, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with steroid-refractory gastrointestinal acute versus host disease (aGvHD). VectivBio Holding AG was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. As of June 29, 2023, VectivBio Holding AG operates as a subsidiary of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Elevation Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevation Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.