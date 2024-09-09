HCR Wealth Advisors Trims Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

HCR Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 364,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 5.5% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $38,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $389,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 17,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 49,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,255,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR opened at $110.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.99. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $120.74.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

