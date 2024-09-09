HCR Wealth Advisors Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,970,000 after buying an additional 2,636,376 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after buying an additional 1,079,452 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $144,269,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $124,066,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 461.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 702,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,501,000 after buying an additional 577,210 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $230.63 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $234.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.43 and a 200-day moving average of $215.99.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

