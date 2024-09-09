HCR Wealth Advisors Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

HCR Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,560 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 40,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total value of $2,736,653.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 635,512,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,445,890,427.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 40,974 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total value of $2,736,653.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 635,512,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,445,890,427.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,510,437 shares of company stock valued at $487,759,176 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.99.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $76.64 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $77.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.45 and a 200-day moving average of $65.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

