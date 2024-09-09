HCR Wealth Advisors Has $1.85 Million Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBB. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 118.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $142.75 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $111.83 and a 12-month high of $150.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.12 and its 200 day moving average is $138.03.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

