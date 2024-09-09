HCR Wealth Advisors Acquires 555 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth $117,350,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth $85,221,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth $32,959,000. Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth $26,526,000. Finally, Mad River Investors bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth $25,251,000.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $42.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $65.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.86 and its 200 day moving average is $55.70.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.