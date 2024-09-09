Harrington Investments INC Sells 940 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Harrington Investments INC lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.6 %

MDT stock opened at $89.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.58. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $115.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MDT. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.92.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

