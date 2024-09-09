Harrington Investments INC Sells 1,825 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Harrington Investments INC lowered its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Xylem makes up approximately 1.8% of Harrington Investments INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Xylem by 370.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Xylem by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,936,000 after purchasing an additional 256,778 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Xylem by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

XYL opened at $126.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.84. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $146.08. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 51.25%.

XYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.54.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

