Harrington Investments INC Reduces Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Harrington Investments INC lessened its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.45.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $471.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $418.53. The company has a market cap of $167.66 billion, a PE ratio of 85.17, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $493.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.88, for a total value of $192,804.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.88, for a total value of $192,804.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,417 shares of company stock valued at $24,601,076 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

