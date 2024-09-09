Harrington Investments INC Has $482,000 Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Harrington Investments INC decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total value of $5,145,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,895,392.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,891 shares of company stock valued at $38,037,731 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,967.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,553.42.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 1.3 %

FICO stock opened at $1,734.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.02, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.34. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $811.99 and a twelve month high of $1,818.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,650.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1,415.78.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.34). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

