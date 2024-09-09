Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s (PAC) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PAC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $205.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Trading Down 3.8 %

PAC stock opened at $167.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.87. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52 week low of $107.25 and a 52 week high of $197.31.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by ($0.46). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 47.50% and a net margin of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $421.54 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $3.8657 dividend. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.75%.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 163.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. 11.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

