Grin One Day Trading Volume Tops $80,145.28 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 8th. Grin has a total market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $80,145.28 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0306 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,980.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $307.18 or 0.00558715 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00009826 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.65 or 0.00110307 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.19 or 0.00313191 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00032758 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00036925 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00080966 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

