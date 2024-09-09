Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 911,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.84% of Griffon worth $58,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Griffon during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Griffon during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Griffon from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Griffon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

GFF opened at $62.41 on Monday. Griffon Co. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $77.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.07). Griffon had a return on equity of 96.05% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.83%.

In other news, Director Kevin F. Sullivan sold 12,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $809,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Griffon news, Director Kevin F. Sullivan sold 12,447 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $809,055.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $6,707,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,500,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,725,034.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,447 shares of company stock worth $8,385,495. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

