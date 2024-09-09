Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.32 and last traded at $13.34. 93,750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,123,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Green Plains from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Green Plains from $26.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Green Plains from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.28.

Green Plains Stock Down 10.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $804.89 million, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average of $18.20.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $618.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRE. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Green Plains by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 788,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 27,180 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at about $449,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Green Plains by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 278,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20,246 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

