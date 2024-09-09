Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Shares Gap Up to $42.60

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.60, but opened at $44.12. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust shares last traded at $44.23, with a volume of 241,652 shares changing hands.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,350,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at $85,221,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,959,000. Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,526,000. Finally, Mad River Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $25,251,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

