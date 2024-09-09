Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.45

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.45 and last traded at $20.39, with a volume of 391456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.83.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFFD. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,189,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,801,000 after purchasing an additional 659,248 shares during the period. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,962,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1,038.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 492,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after acquiring an additional 449,450 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 2,428,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,784,000 after acquiring an additional 329,680 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 985,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,395,000 after acquiring an additional 287,689 shares during the period.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.