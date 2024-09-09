Genus plc (LON:GNS) Insider Buys £54,000 in Stock

Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Free Report) insider Iain Ferguson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,800 ($23.67) per share, with a total value of £54,000 ($71,005.92).

Genus stock opened at GBX 1,732 ($22.77) on Monday. Genus plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,478 ($19.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,378 ($31.27). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,746.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,773.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.99, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,352.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.70 ($0.29) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Genus’s previous dividend of $10.30. Genus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,274.51%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Genus from GBX 2,300 ($30.24) to GBX 2,150 ($28.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

