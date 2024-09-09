Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 2.2 %

GPC stock opened at $134.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $164.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPC. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

