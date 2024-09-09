Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of down 1-2% yr/yr to ~$2.28-2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion. Genesco also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.600-1.000 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised Genesco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Genesco
Genesco Stock Down 12.0 %
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.29. Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.19 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genesco will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Genesco
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Genesco
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Natural Gas Will Boom in 2025, and Kinder Morgan Is The Play
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 Overlooked Value Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long-Term Gains
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- GE Vernova’s Rally Could Continue as Wind Business Gains Ground
Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.