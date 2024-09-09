Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of down 1-2% yr/yr to ~$2.28-2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion. Genesco also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.600-1.000 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Genesco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Genesco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Genesco

Genesco Stock Down 12.0 %

NYSE:GCO opened at $25.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.53. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.23.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.29. Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.19 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genesco will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genesco

(Get Free Report)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.