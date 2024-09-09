Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $183.99

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $183.99 and last traded at $183.99, with a volume of 259810 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.83.

Get Garmin alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GRMN

Garmin Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.91.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,965 shares in the company, valued at $7,257,359.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $499,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,081,348.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,892 shares of company stock worth $2,296,174 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Garmin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,158,000 after buying an additional 36,080 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Garmin by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,424,000 after acquiring an additional 68,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

(Get Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.