GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Down to $23.92

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.92, but opened at $23.24. GameStop shares last traded at $23.38, with a volume of 1,446,658 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

GameStop Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.04 and a beta of -0.17.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $881.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.30 million. GameStop had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.78%. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $58,320.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,879.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,315.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $58,320.95. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,582.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,183 shares of company stock worth $81,001. 12.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GameStop

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GameStop during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in GameStop by 32.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of GameStop by 147.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Articles

