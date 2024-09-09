Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $3.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.67. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $10.50.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
