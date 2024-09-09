Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Frontline from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontline currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.58.
Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). Frontline had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The business had revenue of $409.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Frontline will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.71%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 17,866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.
Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
