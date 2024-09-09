Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives $6.09 Average PT from Analysts

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.09.

ULCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULCC. AlTi Global Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Group during the second quarter worth about $21,222,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 994,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 679,075 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 176.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,053,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 672,471 shares in the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 2,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 480,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,011,000.

Shares of ULCC opened at $3.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Frontier Group has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $8.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $973.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. Frontier Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

