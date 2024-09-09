Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives $6.09 Average PT from Analysts

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.09.
ULCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.
Get Our Latest Report on Frontier Group
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Frontier Group Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of ULCC opened at $3.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Frontier Group has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $8.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47.
Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $973.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. Frontier Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Frontier Group Company Profile
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Frontier Group
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- GE Vernova’s Rally Could Continue as Wind Business Gains Ground
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- DraftKings vs. DoubleDown: Growth in the Online Gambling Boom
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Join UiPath’s AI Surge and Catch the Coming Stock Price Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.