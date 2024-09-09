Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) EVP Sells $304,941.78 in Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $304,941.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,046,320.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Freshpet stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.46. 502,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,886. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 759.60 and a beta of 1.39. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $143.06.
Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Freshpet had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on FRPT. Citigroup raised their target price on Freshpet from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.87.
Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.
