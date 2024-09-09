Freemont Management S.A. Sells 231,200 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Freemont Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,200 shares during the quarter. Baker Hughes comprises approximately 0.8% of Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 256.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 281.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,571,855. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.38.

Shares of BKR stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.79. The company had a trading volume of 586,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,268,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.39. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $39.05.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

