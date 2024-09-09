Freemont Management S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Freemont Management S.A. reduced its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 25.7% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 148,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,861,000 after buying an additional 30,399 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 38.3% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 65,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,732,000 after buying an additional 18,099 shares in the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.5% during the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 774.1% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 11.2% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,890 shares of company stock worth $14,416,687. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on FI. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair raised Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.32.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $170.74. 95,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,009. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $175.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

