Freemont Management S.A. Reduces Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Freemont Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 83.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,600 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,936.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,524,000 after purchasing an additional 65,473 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 101.4% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 104,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 52,716 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 79,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. McBroom & Associates LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.2% in the second quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.1% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 382,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,304,000 after buying an additional 90,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $2.59 on Monday, hitting $115.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,718,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,582,197. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.14 and a 52-week high of $134.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.05. The company has a market capitalization of $291.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 40.69%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

