Freemont Management S.A. Decreases Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Freemont Management S.A. reduced its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 83.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 42,300 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,117,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,582,348,000 after buying an additional 67,046 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,774,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,038,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,671 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,365,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $381,239,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $324,098,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,605,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,850,000 after purchasing an additional 401,152 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.10.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,112. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.68 and a 1-year high of $99.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.58, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $712.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

