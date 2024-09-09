Fox Hill Wealth Management Raises Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fox Hill Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 112.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.1% of Fox Hill Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $470,536,000 after purchasing an additional 27,349 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Melius upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.43.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $566.63 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $578.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $524.33 and a 200-day moving average of $479.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

