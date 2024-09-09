Fox Hill Wealth Management Purchases 487 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fox Hill Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,107,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,009,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163,657 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Danaher by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,928,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,460,966,000 after buying an additional 2,998,161 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,757,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,876,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,586 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Danaher by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,956,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,691,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $1,752,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $266.20 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The firm has a market cap of $192.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,566,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DHR. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.94.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

