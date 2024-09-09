Fox Hill Wealth Management Purchases 1,156 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Fox Hill Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Entergy by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Entergy by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 159,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,162,000 after purchasing an additional 106,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Entergy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ETR opened at $121.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.20. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $123.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.04.

In other Entergy news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $388,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,307,787.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Entergy news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,307,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $2,310,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,140,475.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,638 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,446 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

