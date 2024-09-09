Fox Hill Wealth Management Has $851,000 Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Fox Hill Wealth Management grew its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 241.2% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman
In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,846 shares of company stock worth $1,393,028. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Northrop Grumman Price Performance
Northrop Grumman stock opened at $515.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $478.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.34. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $528.76.
Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.43. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.62%.
About Northrop Grumman
Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.
