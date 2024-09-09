Fox Hill Wealth Management Has $374,000 Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Fox Hill Wealth Management raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIT. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,540,000 after buying an additional 11,092 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AIT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE AIT opened at $193.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.59 and a 52 week high of $223.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.09. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.12. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total transaction of $748,894.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,602,385.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 4,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $986,659.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total transaction of $748,894.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,602,385.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,927 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,116. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

