Fox Hill Wealth Management Has $2.29 Million Stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Fox Hill Wealth Management lessened its position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. CAVA Group accounts for about 1.4% of Fox Hill Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAVA. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in CAVA Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 36.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in CAVA Group by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 38,471 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on CAVA Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CAVA Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on CAVA Group from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on CAVA Group from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.75.

In other news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 292,600 shares in the company, valued at $36,762,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CAVA Group news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 98,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $12,387,087.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 424,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,432,881.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,762,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 493,579 shares of company stock valued at $55,510,751.

NYSE CAVA opened at $116.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.25 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.37. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $128.18.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

