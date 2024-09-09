Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $37.37

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.37 and last traded at $37.49, with a volume of 217936 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fox Factory from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fox Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOXF

Fox Factory Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.93.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Fox Factory had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $348.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fox Factory

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $198,912.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,597,135.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 14,180.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter worth $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Fox Factory by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.