Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Purchased by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 913,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $44,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 3,378.1% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 286,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,914,000 after purchasing an additional 278,185 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Fox Factory by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 223,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,621,000 after buying an additional 14,328 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,279,000 after acquiring an additional 46,132 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,409,000 after acquiring an additional 16,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the second quarter worth approximately $626,000.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on FOXF. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fox Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $198,912.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,597,135.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fox Factory Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of FOXF stock traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $37.90. 32,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,636. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $37.48 and a twelve month high of $105.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $348.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.22 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Fox Factory’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.