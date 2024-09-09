Fortescue Ltd (ASX:FMG) Insider Sells A$750,442.24 in Stock

Fortescue Ltd (ASX:FMG – Get Free Report) insider Elizabeth Gaines sold 41,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$17.94 ($12.20), for a total value of A$750,442.24 ($510,504.93).

Fortescue Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Get Fortescue alerts:

Fortescue Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.