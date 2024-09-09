Fortescue Ltd (ASX:FMG) Insider Sells A$750,442.24 in Stock

Fortescue Ltd (ASX:FMG – Get Free Report) insider Elizabeth Gaines sold 41,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$17.94 ($12.20), for a total value of A$750,442.24 ($510,504.93).
