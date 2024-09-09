Flare Price Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last week, Flare has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flare has a total market cap of $717.49 million and approximately $5.45 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flare coin can now be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Flare

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 102,479,954,421 coins and its circulating supply is 48,192,722,346 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official website for Flare is flare.network. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 102,473,388,251.27403 with 48,116,602,653.48719 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.0142854 USD and is down -1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $3,428,708.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

